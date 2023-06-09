Celebrate the Army's Birthday with Redstone Arsenal

June is Army Heritage Month and you're invited to celebrate its 248th Birthday with Redstone Arsenal this Saturday.
An evening full of family fun will kick off from 5 to 9 p.m. in front of the Rocket City Tavern at the Redstone Gateway. There will be inflatables, face painting, a car show, cake cutting ceremony, live music and fireworks.
"It's a significant birthday, 248 years, that we're celebrating of the Army going strong," said Stephanie Stone with Redstone Arsenal MWR, "(and) we feel like the community is super supportive of what we do on Redstone Arsenal, all the work that's being done out here and super supportive our our military, so it's only appropriate we invite them out to celebrate 248 years."
The event is hosted by Redstone Arsenal MWR and is free and open to the public.
The U.S. Army officially marks its 248th Birthday on June 14.