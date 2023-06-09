 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Saturday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Saturday,
June 10.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Celebrate the Army's Birthday with Redstone Arsenal

  • Updated
  • 0
248 Army Birthday June 10 2023 flyer v2

Source: Redstone Arsenal MWR

June is Army Heritage Month and you're invited to celebrate its 248th Birthday with Redstone Arsenal this Saturday.

An evening full of family fun will kick off from 5 to 9 p.m. in front of the Rocket City Tavern at the Redstone Gateway. There will be inflatables, face painting, a car show, cake cutting ceremony, live music and fireworks.

"It's a significant birthday, 248 years, that we're celebrating of the Army going strong," said Stephanie Stone with Redstone Arsenal MWR, "(and) we feel like the community is super supportive of what we do on Redstone Arsenal, all the work that's being done out here and super supportive our our military, so it's only appropriate we invite them out to celebrate 248 years."

The event is hosted by Redstone Arsenal MWR and is free and open to the public.

The U.S. Army officially marks its 248th Birthday on June 14.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you