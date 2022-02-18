CDC says protection against Covid-19 lasts 4 months. Huntsville health leaders say it's longer

A new CDC report says your protection against the coronavirus is for only four months after you receive the booster shot.
However, Dr. Ali Hassoun, an infectious disease specialist with Huntsville Hospital, believes it is actually longer.
His reasoning is that the studies have been focusing on how long someone has antibodies, and a person's antibodies will lower in just a few months. But there's more to the story.
“Our immune response is not just antibodies," he said. "Our immune response is T-cell and B-cell, and I think the vaccine is holding much longer in the T-cell and B-cell for a much, much longer time."
Hassoun said there isn't enough research to give an estimated time period for how long he believes the vaccines and boosters will protect a person.
He advises people to reach out to their doctors if they are immunocompromised and worried about protection against the virus after being boosted.