CDC says 2022 flu vaccine was highly effective

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives its first look at just how effective the flu shot performed in protecting us as flu season starts coming to an end.
The CDC said that 2022's vaccine did remarkably well in keeping people out of the hospital, which is always the goal of a vaccine.
According to the CDC, the vaccine reduced hospitalization by almost 50% in adults and almost 75% in children.
The CDC also says it proved more effective in people 65 and older and those who struggle with immune deficiency.
Star Discount Pharmacist Hashan Bim said that getting vaccinated for the flu may look different for those who are immunocompromised.
"Depending on the type of status that you have as immunocompromised, whether you're going through chemo or you have diabetes, the timing is what's important - better to get it earlier in the year rather than later, so you can develop that immunity," Bim said.
Bim said this is the case for any virus, not just the flu, for those who are immunocompromised. So staying up to date and being proactive about your vaccination is essential, especially if you struggle with immunity. State health officials confirm flu is blamed for 139 deaths in Alabama this year.
See the CDC's full report here.