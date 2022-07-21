CDC investigating after 15 people sickened by salmonella from small pet turtles

If turtles are cute, and small pets are cute, then it might seem like a small pet turtle is the right move for you.
Unfortunately, that move could make you sick — literally.
At least 15 people have been infected with an outbreak strain of salmonella from their small pet turtle this year, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC said of those infected, five were hospitalized, and many of the infections involved children. However, it's possible the number of cases is much higher due to people recovering without medical care or not being tested for salmonella.
Interviews and laboratory data show each of the 15 known cases involved a turtle with a shell less than 4 inches long. Most people reported buying their pet turtle online, and half of that group said they purchased their turtle from myturtlestore.com.
The CDC said beyond the sales leading to people getting sick, it's also illegal, as a federal law bans the sale of small turtles as pets.
Cases have been reported in 11 states so far, including two in Tennessee. No cases have been reported in Alabama.
Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that can begin between six hours and six days after exposure. The illness usually lasts about four to seven days, with most people recovering without treatment, though some cases may be severe and require hospitalization.
The CDC recommends the following tips for those who have or wish to have a pet turtle:
- Only buy turtles with shells longer than 4 inches
- Buy from reputable pet stores or rescues
- Wash your hands after touching, feeding or caring for your turtle
- Make sure children also wash their hands after touching or caring for a turtle
- Contact your local pet store or reptile rescue if you decide you no longer want your pet turtle
- Remember: Turtles are not recommended for children under 5 years old, adults aged 65 or older and people with weakened immune systems
