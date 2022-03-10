 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CST Thursday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

CDC extends mask-wearing mandate on planes, trains, more for another month

  • Updated
  • 0
Mask wearing

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is developing guidance that will ease the nationwide mask mandate for public transit next month.

That's according to a U.S. official.

But the existing face covering requirement will be extended through April 18.

The mask requirement had been set to expire on March 18, but is being extended by a month to allow the public health agency time to develop new, more targeted policies.

The requirement extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.

The U.S. official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official wasn't authorized to speak on the record.

