...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

CDC expands Covid-19 booster recommendations to 16-and-17-year-olds

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this statement Thursday afternoon from CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

“Today, CDC is strengthening its booster recommendations and encouraging everyone 16 and older to receive a booster shot. Although we don’t have all the answers on the omicron variant, initial data suggests that Covid-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen the protection against omicron and other variants. We know that Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and I strongly encourage adolescents ages 16 and 17 to get their booster if they are at least 6 months post their initial Pfizer vaccination series.”

At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for adolescents aged 16 and 17.

