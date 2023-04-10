Caught on video: 2 charged after Easter chase tops 100 mph in DeKalb County

Two DeKalb County drug suspects’ Easter high-speed dash ended with them in the custody of the chief of the Ider Police Department.
Chief Stephen Malone said he and Reserve Officer Chapman were among units working Sunday night to patrol an area where residents have been complaining about drugs.
Malone said he and Chapman saw a vehicle with expired Indiana license plates making traffic violations. Police said the vehicle took off, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph on county roads and Alabama Highway 75.
As you can see in the video here provided by the Ider department, the driver lost control of the vehicle on County Road 754 causing it to become inoperable. The driver exited the vehicle, and began to flee on foot. The male passenger stayed inside the vehicle while Chapman caught the driver.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they found multiple types of narcotics and a sawed-off shotgun.
The driver was identified as Sabrina Stewart of Fort Wayne, Indiana. She is charged with possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and attempt to elude, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.
The passenger was identified as Riley Hastingss of Scottsboro. His charges in this case have not been posted. However, he’s also being held on possession of a controlled substance warrants out of Jackson County.
When releasing the footage of the pursuit and arrest, Malone added:
“I like my department to be very transparent and allowing our community to see what really goes on behind the scenes. There are first responders out at all periods of the night, and just because it's Easter Sunday doesn’t mean there isn’t crime being committed.
“We’d much rather be at home with our families during the holidays especially, but it’s not always that way in our line of work. There are always more illegal guns and drugs to be taken off the street, and tonight is an example of just that.
“I’m very thankful there were no other vehicles on the roadway during this dangerous pursuit and that my officer, my K-9 partner, and the suspects were completely unharmed. I'm thankful for the Henagar Police Department, the DeKalb and Jackson County sheriff’s offices for sending their officers and deputies so quickly to help during this pursuit.”
Malone also included this about the footage: “This footage has been edited by cutting length, due to the time of the vehicle pursuit, and foot pursuit.”