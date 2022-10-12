Catholic Diocese of Birmingham honors law enforcement at Huntsville Blue Mass

Faith leaders in the Catholic Church across North Alabama honored law enforcement and first responders at the annual "Blue Mass" Wednesday morning.
The mass was celebrated by Bishop Steven Raica of the Diocese of Birmingham and con-celebrated by local priests from across North Alabama.
A Blue Mass is typically held once a year in a diocese to honor and pray for first responders and members of law enforcement.
"So much of their work can be very negative and very emergency-structured," Bishop Raica said.
The bishop remembered fallen law enforcement in his homily as well as those unable to attend, especially if they were working during the mass.
Bishop Raica said the mass isn't just for law enforcement; but, their loved ones, too.
"For us to give them a little bit of support and something positive in their life it is a boost to them and their families," Bishop Raica said.