Catalytic converter thefts not uncommon, Decatur City Schools recent victim

Decatur City Schools has recently been the victim of repeated theft.
Between stolen gasoline, catalytic converters and tires, leaders at Decatur City Schools are fed up.
The first incident was reported on Thursday with the most recent happening over the weekend.
Now school officials are hoping the public can help the Decatur Police Department identify whoever is responsible.
On Saturday, Decatur City Schools says someone stole two catalytic converters off school system vehicles.
STORY: Man caught on video stealing catalytic converters from vehicles on Decatur City Schools property
School officials say the vehicles were in a fenced-in area at the school district's maintenance department.
Precision Tune Auto Care Owner and Operator Amanda Waddell says it's not so much about the catalytic converter itself, but more so what's inside.
"An average catalytic converter weighs about 2.2 pounds," Amanda Waddell said. "So per gram whatever components inside of that, for instance rhodium, is about $290 per gram. Once you get to an ounce of that quantity, so if you have an ounce of rhodium, right now it's going for about $18,000 an ounce."
Unfortunately, Waddell says these thefts are very common.
"They don't care the damage they do to the customers," Waddell said. "Whatever is the quickest way they can get it without being caught."
Decatur City Schools say they're now out more than $4,000 in expenses because of recent theft.
School officials say a couple of weeks ago, someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside Decatur Middle School.
School officials also say gasoline has been stolen from school system vehicles recently too.
Decatur City School leaders say they have reported all of these incidents to the Decatur Police Department.
Meanwhile Waddell says one of the best things you can to do try to prevent catalytic converter theft is to park in a garage if you can.
If that's not an option, a well-lit area. Also, get cameras if possible.