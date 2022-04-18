Catalytic converter thefts not uncommon; Decatur City Schools a recent victim

Decatur City Schools has recently been the victim of repeated theft.
Between stolen gasoline, catalytic converters and tires, leaders at Decatur City Schools are fed up.
The first incident was reported Thursday, with the most recent happening over the weekend.
Now school officials are hoping the public can help the Decatur Police Department identify whoever is responsible.
On Saturday, Decatur City Schools said, someone stole two catalytic converters off school system vehicles.
School officials said the vehicles were in a fenced-in area at the school system's maintenance department.
Precision Tune Auto Care Owner and Operator Amanda Waddell said it's not so much about the catalytic converter itself as it is what's inside.
"An average catalytic converter weighs about 2.2 pounds," Amanda Waddell said. "So, per gram, whatever components inside of that — for instance, rhodium is about $290 per gram. ... So, if you have an ounce of rhodium, right now it's going for about $18,000 an ounce."
Unfortunately, Waddell said, these thefts are very common.
"They don't care the damage they do to the customers," Waddell said. "Whatever is the quickest way they can get it without being caught."
Decatur City Schools said they're now out more than $4,000 in expenses because of recent thefts.
School officials said a couple of weeks ago, someone stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside Decatur Middle School. School officials also said gasoline has been stolen from school system vehicles recently.
Decatur City School leaders said they have reported all of these incidents to the Decatur Police Department.
Meanwhile, Waddell said one of the best things that drivers can to do to try to prevent catalytic converter theft is parking their vehicle in a garage.
If that's not an option, a well-lit area is best. Surveillance cameras are also encouraged.