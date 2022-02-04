Cash, marijuana, meth, cocaine, guns seized in Lawrence County drug bust; 1 arrested

Search warrants at multiple locations in Lawrence County on Friday led to the seizure of multiple substances, including 20 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of a Town Creek man.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics/vice unit and special response team searched the locations, each relating to 39-year-old Timothy Mayes. The sheriff’s office said Mayes was seen moving large bags from one residence to another, and it was later determined he was trying to move “drug-related evidence.”
About 20 pounds of marijuana, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, more than 11 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, multiple firearms and drug-related paraphernalia were all taken during the searches, the sheriff’s office said. Cash was also seized “pending condemnation proceedings.”
Mayes now faces charges of trafficking in marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He remains in the jail as of Friday evening with no bond set.