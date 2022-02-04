 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 815 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 13.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday night. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cash, marijuana, meth, cocaine, guns seized in Lawrence County drug bust; 1 arrested

  • 0
Timothy Mayes

Timothy Mayes

Search warrants at multiple locations in Lawrence County on Friday led to the seizure of multiple substances, including 20 pounds of marijuana, and the arrest of a Town Creek man.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics/vice unit and special response team searched the locations, each relating to 39-year-old Timothy Mayes. The sheriff’s office said Mayes was seen moving large bags from one residence to another, and it was later determined he was trying to move “drug-related evidence.”

About 20 pounds of marijuana, more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, more than 11 grams of cocaine, prescription pills, multiple firearms and drug-related paraphernalia were all taken during the searches, the sheriff’s office said. Cash was also seized “pending condemnation proceedings.”

Mayes now faces charges of trafficking in marijuana, distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains in the jail as of Friday evening with no bond set.

Lawrence County drug bust

Marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills, firearms, drug-related paraphernalia and cash were all seized during a series of recent searches in Lawrence County. One man was arrested in connection to the drugs.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you