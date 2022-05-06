Casey White's attorney stunned by Vicky White involvement but plans to continue representing inmate

Jamy Poss, attorney for accused killer Casey White, is limited in what he can say about his client due to attorney-client privilege.
However, in regards to Vicky White, the Lauderdale County corrections supervisor who helped Casey White escape, Poss said he was as stunned as everyone else to learn of her involvement.
"Vicky White, wonderful person. Thought the world of her. Never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Vicky would be involved in any of that," said Poss.
Vicky White had 17 years of experience as a correctional officer in Lauderdale County and was no stranger in the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
"Vicky did the transport to the jail (and) from the jail to the courthouse, so I would see her on average two or three days a week, every week. She was kind, considerate — she went out of her way to being nice to the people who nobody else is being nice to," Poss said. "She treated my clients like they were human beings."
That list of clients includes Casey White, who Poss plans to continue representing in the courtroom.
"Everybody's entitled to a good defense," Poss said. "He's entitled to it. And I would imagine that if you were in his situation, you could only hope that you'd have somebody like me standing beside you."
Poss stressed that even though Casey White is on the run, he has not been convicted of murder.
"Casey White, today, has not been convicted of killing anybody. He is still presumed innocent," Poss said. "He has an opportunity and will have a day to present his case, but at this point, he's not been convicted of killing anybody."
Casey White's capital murder trial was set to begin in June. However, it appears that June date may not happen in light of the escape.
