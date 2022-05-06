Casey White's attorney speaks about the escape

Jamy Poss, the attorney of accused killer Casey White addresses the escape and his interactions with the woman who helped facilitate it.
Poss is limited in what he can say about his client Casey White due to attorney-client privilege. However, when it came to Vicky White, he was just as stunned as everyone to find out she was involved.
"Vicky White, wonderful person. Thought the world of her. Never in my wildest dreams would have thought that Vicky would be involved in any of that," said Poss.
Vicky White, a 17-year correctional officer was no stranger in the Lauderdale County Court House.
"Vicky did the transport to the jail from the jail to the courthouse, so I would see her on average two or three days a week, every week. She was kind, considerate, she went out of her way to being nice to the people who nobody else is being nice to. She treated my clients like they were human beings," said Poss.
When it comes to maintaining his representation of Casey White, Poss says it changes nothing and that he will remain his attorney.
"Everybody's entitled to a good defense. He's entitled to it. And I would imagine that if you were in his situation, you could only hope that you'd have somebody like me standing beside you," he said.
Poss wanted to make clear while his client is on the run, he has not been convicted of murder.
"Casey white today has not been convicted of killing anybody. He is still presumed innocent. He has an opportunity and will have a day to present his case but at this point, he's not been convicted of killing anybody," he said.
Casey White's capital murder trial was set to begin in June. However, it appears that June date may not happen.