Casey White waives extradition in Indiana, will be sent back to Alabama

Casey White has waived extradition and will be sent back to Alabama, according to a court hearing Tuesday morning in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
Casey White appeared in court via video conference.
He was surrounded by six jail deputies during the hearing. He yawned toward the judge a couple of times, according to WEVV.
A date for his return to Alabama has not yet been revealed.
The accused murderer escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29.
Casey White and Vicky White were caught in Vanderburgh County on Monday.