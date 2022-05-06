Casey White, Vicky White's getaway car found in Tennessee

Vicky White and Casey White’s getaway car has been found abandoned in the Bethesda area of Williamson County, Tennessee.
The orange/copper Ford Edge was found about 2:20 p.m. April 29 and towed, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This was about an hour before Lauderdale County officials realized the assistant director of corrections and the murder suspect were missing.
It was identified Thursday night as the car Casey White and Vicky White were driving.
It is not believed the two are still in Williamson County, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Sharon Puckett.
The vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Williamson Co in Bethesda. There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night @WCSO_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/LPa1IWE80x— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 6, 2022