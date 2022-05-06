 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Casey White, Vicky White's getaway car found in Tennessee

  • Updated
  • 0

Vicky White and Casey White’s getaway car has been found abandoned in the Bethesda area of Williamson County, Tennessee.

The orange/copper Ford Edge was found about 2:20 p.m. April 29 and towed, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office. This was about an hour before Lauderdale County officials realized the assistant director of corrections and the murder suspect were missing.

It was identified Thursday night as the car Casey White and Vicky White were driving. 

It is not believed the two are still in Williamson County, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Sharon Puckett.

Read more about the search here.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you