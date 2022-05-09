 Skip to main content
Casey White, Vicky White getaway vehicle returned to Lauderdale County

  • Updated
Whites Ford Edge returned to Lauderdale County

The Ford Edge used in the escape of Casey White and Vicky White was returned to Lauderdale County on May 9. (Matt Kroschel photo)

The 2007 Ford Edge used and later abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White in their escape from Lauderdale County has been returned to Alabama.

The vehicle was found in the Bethesda community in Williamson County, Tennessee, on April 29. It was not discovered to be the getaway vehicle used by Casey White and Vicky White until May 5.

On April 29, Vicky White transported accused murderer Casey White from the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where she was assistant director, in a sheriff’s office vehicle.

That vehicle was found abandoned at a Florence shopping plaza, where authorities say the pair got into the Edge. Authorities had been searching for that vehicle for days.

The Edge was found abandoned in Tennessee just a few hours after the escape, but not positively identified as the getaway vehicle until days later.

Law enforcement officials have not released any information on what type of vehicle Casey White and Vicky White may be using now.

Now that Edge is back in Lauderdale County, CSI teams will process it for evidence.

