Casey White, Vicky White captured in Indiana

Wanted fugitives Casey White and Vicky White have been captured in Evansville, Indiana.
They were captured after a pursuit ended in a crash. They were in Ford F-150.
Vicky White shot herself and is being taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding told WAAY 31's Brittany Harry.
Casey White is in custody.
The two have been missing since April 29. That's when Vicky White, the former Lauderdale County Detention Center assistant corrections director, took Casey White, an accused murderer, out of the jail for a fabricated court appearance. They have been on the run since.
