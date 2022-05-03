Casey White tried to kill her in 2015. Now she's in hiding, and has a message for Vicky White

As the massive manhunt for accused murderer Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White continues, a woman who Casey White tried to kill and who later testified against him in open court is now speaking exclusively to WAAY 31.
She was able to get away from an armed Casey White after he broke into her Limestone County home in 2015. The woman said she and her family are in hiding right now, fearful that Casey White is planning to follow through on threats he made.
WAAY 31 is not identifying this woman or showing what she looks like now due to her connection to this case. We spoke with her on the phone. She moved out of state after 2015 incident.
Now, she has a message for Vicky White: "If she is still alive, (she needs to) get the hell out. Run. Run as far as you can, and turn yourself in, and contact somebody. Like, do the right thing before you lose your life or somebody else does.”
Law enforcement describes White as armed and extremely dangerous, warning law officers across the country to be very careful because he has nothing to lose.
The woman he attacked in 2015 didn’t find out about his escape from law enforcement. In fact, she said she was the one who reached out to her local law enforcement after learning of the escape from a friend in Alabama on Friday.
"They’ve (local police) promised to step up patrols, but we are freaking out. We don't know if he is going to show up and take us out like he tried to do before," she said.
With help from the woman's testimony, Casey White was convicted in 2016 on charges of attempted murder, burglary, robbery, kidnapping, animal cruelty and more. He was sentenced to 75 years in prison.
“I thought I would never have to worry about him ever again," she said.
“Casey White is very dangerous to everybody that is around him," she added.
Casey White was later charged with the capital murder of Connie Ridgeway in Lauderdale County. He was an inmate at the Lauderdale County jail Friday morning when Vicky White told coworkers she was going to take him to the courthouse alone.
They haven't been seen since.
“I can’t believe it, I just I cannot believe it," the woman told WAAY 31 Tuesday.
Warrants have been issued for Vicky White for aiding an escape and for Casey White for escaping. A total of up to $15,000 in reward is being offered for information that leads to their capture.
