Casey White sentenced to life in prison for escape with Vicky White

Casey White has been sentenced to life in prison for escaping from the Lauderdale County Detention Center with jailer Vicky White in April 2022.
He also must pay at $60,000 fine and court costs. Any money that Casey White, his family or third parties make from selling his story will go toward paying those fees.
He previously pleaded guilty to the escape charge, which disposed of a murder charge he faced in relation to Vicky White’s suicide as they were being captured.
In court Thursday, White said he feels like the most hated man in the world and that he loves Vicky White. He said Vicky White was the first person to show him love in six years and they just wanted to start a new life together.
Casey White still faces a murder trial for the killing of Connie Ridgeway in 2015.
In a previous court hearing, Casey White said he met Vicky White while waiting for the Ridgeway murder trial. “Things happened…and we was in love.” Their plan was to escape and create a new life somewhere else and make it.
Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday, April 29, 2022, with Casey White.
In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, 2022, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found that day in Florence, but it would be days more before there was any sign of the fugitives.
Warrants were issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. Thousands of dollars in reward money was offered.
They were eventually found May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, and arrested after a brief police pursuit. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the pursuit, while Casey White was taken into custody.
