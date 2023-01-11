Casey White seeks delay in Vicky White murder trial

A Lauderdale County inmate charged with killing the jailer who helped him escape wants more time to get ready for trial.
Attorneys for Casey White on Wednesday filed a motion requesting a delay in the April 17 trial in the murder case of Vicky White. They say a change is needed because efforts have been focused on getting ready for another murder trial Casey White is involved in.
That trial, for the murder of Connie Ridgeway, had been set to go first. But in December it was put in second position and now has a scheduled start date of June 12.
Casey White’s attorneys say “it will take months to adequately prepare” for the Vicky White trial since their focus had been on the Ridgeway trial.
Corrections officer Vicky White and accused murderer Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29. After a nationwide manhunt, they were caught 11 days later in Evansville, Indiana. Vicky White died by suicide as law enforcement approached their getaway vehicle. Casey White was captured.
