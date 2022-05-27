Casey White’s mother asking for $100,000 in donations for legal fees

Connie Moore, the mother of Casey White, has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for her son’s legal fees.
She’s set a goal of $100,000. As of Friday afternoon, $275 had been raised.
The fundraiser only refers to Casey White as being “accused of escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail in Alabama.”
There is no reference to Vicky White – the assistant corrections director who helped him escape and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they were captured in Evansville, Indiana. (Learn more here)
There’s also no mention of Casey White’s upcoming murder trial for the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway. (Learn more here) That trial is scheduled to start in late June.
“My son is a good man and I believe everyone deserves to have the best legal team they can find,” Moore writes about the fundraiser.
“My granddaughter and I have helped my son retain some of the best lawyers we know to assist in his legal defense. However, we need your help paying some of the legal fees.
“My son has been called some extremely hurtful and untruthful things. He’s waiting for his day in court to tell his side of the story.”
Those lawyers, who in a Thursday news conference said they are being threatened over their involvement in the case, will represent Casey White in both the murder and escape trials.
Moore’s fundraiser puts the number of GoFundMe accounts related to the Casey White case at two.
Family and friends of Ridgeway established a fundraiser to collect reward money for James Stinson, the Indiana man who alerted authorities about Casey White and Vicky White being in Evansville after spotting them at his car wash.
As of Friday afternoon, it had surpassed its $5,000 goal.