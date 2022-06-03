Casey White’s lawyers say news, social media interest demand new location for his murder trial

Casey White’s trial for the murder of Connie Ridgeway has a new start date, and now his attorneys want a new location for it, too.
White's defense lawyers on Friday filed a motion for a change of venue for his trial for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.
They blame all the publicity surrounding White's escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center and his 11 days on the run with Vicky White, the jailer who sprung him. (Read more about the case here)
The motion says Casey White’s right to a fair trial by an impartial jury in Lauderdale County is in jeopardy due to all the media coverage of his escape.
The motion also name-drops actor Rainn Wilson, known to many as Dwight Schrute on “The Office” television series.
Lawyers cite his tweet of a CNN story about the escape as an example of intense social media interest.
Wilson tweeted the story and added a joke about how two of his former “The Office” co-stars should be involved in a movie about Casey White and Vicky White. As of Friday afternoon, Wilson’s tweet had been liked about 18,500 times and retweeted 921 times.
The filing also mentions the Vicky White & Casey Cole White-Lauderdale County, AL Facebook group that now has more than 50,000 members.
The court filing says "it's obvious Lauderdale County has been overwhelmed with prejudice toward White that cannot be cured without moving the trial.”
The judge has not yet ruled on the request to move the trial to another county. On Friday, the judge approved a motion to change the start date of the trial to Dec. 12.
I told @johnkrasinski and @AngelaKinsey that they should get the movie rights to this story… no response yet…. pic.twitter.com/kNm1xWBR27— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) May 2, 2022