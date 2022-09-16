Casey White’s lawyers cite suicide in motion to remove Vicky White murder charge

Lawyers for Casey White want a judge to rule he can’t be charged with murdering Vicky White.
They say this is because Alabama law requires a person convicted of felony murder to be proven to have intentionally caused the death - and Vicky White died by suicide.
Casey White and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, escaped from the jail on April 29. They were caught May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, after a national manhunt
Casey White was taken into custody and is back in Alabama awaiting trials for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway and the April escape. Vicky White shot herself and later died as law enforcement approached to apprehend her in Evansville.
Casey White was charged with escape and the murder of Vicky White after the April incident.
“Alabama courts have long held that in order to prove a murder, the prosecutor must first prove that a death occurred and also prove that the death did not occur by natural causes, accident or suicide,” according to the defense team’s motion.
“In the case of Casey White … police dash cam and body cam recordings clearly show that at the conclusion of a car chase, the vehicle driven by White wrecked and rolled over in a roadside ditch or median.
“Video clearly shows that the deceased shot herself in the head and continued holding the gun in her hand as police approached. The death in this case was clearly a suicide and the Defendant can not be convicted for the death.”
Read more about the case HERE