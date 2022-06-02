Casey White’s attorneys want to know if state will seek his death

Casey White’s new attorneys have filed more than half a dozen motions in his capital murder case.
It all comes less than two weeks before White is set to go on trial in Lauderdale County for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.
Among the motions, White's attorneys want to know if the state will seek the death penalty.
They're also asking to be able to review all physical evidence related to the murder of Ridgeway.
That includes clothing, weapons, fingerprints and blood samples.
White is currently being held in Donaldson Correctional Facility after his escape from the Lauderdale County Jail with Vicky White on April 29.
His attorneys are also asking that all statements White made to law enforcement after his capture be suppressed.
The judge has yet to rule on any of the motions.