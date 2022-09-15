Casey White’s attorneys: Death sentence will violate his constitutional rights

Sentencing accused murderer Casey White to death is unconstitutional, according to new arguments from his attorneys.
Specifically, they say it violates his rights under the Sixth, Eighth and Fourteenth amendments.
They are asking the judge to grant their motion that says Alabama’s law allowing a judge - not a jury - to sentence a defendant to death is unconstitutional.
White goes on trial in December for the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway. White faces a sentence of life in prison to death. The prosecution has not said if it will seek death if White is found guilty.
He was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center awaiting trial in this case when he and jailer Vicky White escaped in April.
They were caught 11 days later in Indiana. Vicky White died by suicide as authorities approached. White is now being held in a state penitentiary in Bessemer.
White’s attorneys argue the Supreme Court has ruled juries must make the determination if death sentences are an appropriate penalty in a case. In Alabama, judges make that determination.
So, White’s defense team is asking the judge to either strike down Alabama’s law as unconstitutional or prevent the prosecution from asking for the death penalty. Attorneys also say they’d accept a delay in the trial until the Alabama legislature can change state law.
The judge has yet to rule on the motion.
