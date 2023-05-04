Casey White pleads guilty to escape in Vicky White case, murder charge disposed

Casey White has pleaded guilty to the escape charge in the Vicky White murder case, which disposed of the murder charge.
He faces 20 years to life in prison for escape charge. Sentencing is June 8.
In court, Casey White says he met Vicky White while waiting for the murder trial of Connie Ridgeway. “Things happened…and we was in love.” Their plan was to escape and create a new life somewhere else and make it.
Vicky White was assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Detention Center when she disappeared Friday, April 29, 2022, with Casey Cole White, an inmate accused of capital murder.
In the weeks leading up to the disappearance, Vicky White had sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told them she would be transporting Casey White alone to the courthouse.
Hours later, they were both reported missing. The transport vehicle was found that day in Florence, but it would be days more before there was any sign of the fugitives.
Warrants were issued for each of them — Casey White for escape, and Vicky White for aiding the escape. Thousands of dollars in reward money was offered.
They were eventually found May 9 in Evansville, Indiana, and arrested after a brief police pursuit. Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the pursuit, while Casey White was taken into custody.
