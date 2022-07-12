Casey White indicted on felony murder of Vicky White

Casey Cole White, the murder suspect who disappeared from the Lauderdale County jail, is now being charged with the murder of the jail employee who left with him, Vicky White.
A warrant for Casey White's arrest was issued July 6, according to the Lauderdale County District Attorney's Office, following an indictment by a Lauderdale County grand jury.
Casey White was already in state prison on a 75-year sentence for previous convictions and awaiting trial in Lauderdale County on the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway.
In the weeks leading up to their disappearance on April 29, Vicky White had sold her home, told coworkers she was retiring and mentioned plans of going to the beach. On April 29, she told coworkers she was going to take Casey White alone to the courthouse.
Hours later, they were both reported missing. Financial rewards were offered, and a nationwide manhunt began.
That manhunt ended May 9, when they were found in Evansville, Indiana. During a brief police pursuit, Vicky White was shot in the head.
The indictment says that because Casey White was in the process of committing first-degree escape, he caused Vicky White's death.
Casey White is being held at Donaldson Prison. A court date in the most recent murder case is not available at this time.
Read more about the disappearance here.