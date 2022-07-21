Casey White indicted on federal gun charges in Indiana

A federal grand jury in Evansville, Indiana, returned an indictment Thursday charging Casey White with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.
White escaped from the Lauderdale County jail on April 29 and traveled to Evansville, where he was found May 9. Court records state he had five firearms in his possession when he was caught, including four handguns and an AR15 rifle.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and was convicted in 2019 of attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County.
If convicted of the federal charges, White faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.
White is currently being held at Donaldson Prison in Alabama. It's unclear at this time when he will appear in the Indiana court.