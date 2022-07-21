 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Casey White indicted on federal gun charges in Indiana

  • Updated
  • 0
Casey White May 11 mugshot

Casey White

A federal grand jury in Evansville, Indiana, returned an indictment Thursday charging Casey White with being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

White escaped from the Lauderdale County jail on April 29 and traveled to Evansville, where he was found May 9. Court records state he had five firearms in his possession when he was caught, including four handguns and an AR15 rifle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said White was legally prohibited from possessing firearms because he was a fugitive from justice and was convicted in 2019 of attempted murder and kidnapping in Limestone County.

If convicted of the federal charges, White faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count. 

White is currently being held at Donaldson Prison in Alabama. It's unclear at this time when he will appear in the Indiana court.

