Casey White en route to Lauderdale County for status hearing before transfer to state prison

UPDATE: Casey White was picked up from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office around 6 p.m. Tuesday for transport back to Alabama.
-----
PREVIOUS: Accused killer Casey White is being extradited back to the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Authorities have traveled to Indiana from Florence to pick up the fugitive.
Once White gets to the Lauderdale County Courthouse, he will have a status hearing before going to the Donaldson Correction Facility.
Judge Ben Graves has said White will not spend another hour in the Lauderdale County Detention Center after his escape April 29.
Authorities were given 72 hours to get White back to the courthouse.
Jamy Poss, the attorney defending White, told Graves that he would be requesting time with White prior to the status hearing, but Graves said that may be denied.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said it's likely that White's capital murder trial will be moved. Right now, it's set for June 13.
Connolly said it's too early to know what other charges White may face related to the escape, but so far, White's charged with first-degree escape. If that's his only charge, he'd see 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
Graves emphasized that the capital murder case is the same case that it was 14 days ago. The escape is being kept separate from the murder trial.