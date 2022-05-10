Casey White could be charged with murder of Vicky White even though she shot herself

It's possible Casey White could be held criminally responsible for former corrections officer Vicky White’s death, too, WAAY 31 learned Tuesday.
Casey White already faces an upcoming capital murder trial in Lauderdale County and possible death sentence if convicted. Investigators in Limestone County are also revisiting a 2008 case that was closed as a suicide, in which Casey White was present during his ex-girlfriend's death.
White was already serving a 75-year sentence for attempted murder and other charges stemming from a 2015 crime spree when Vicky White helped him escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
WAAY 31 reviewed state criminal code Tuesday related to the case. If prosecutors decide to charge Casey White with murder for Vicky White's suicide, it would likely be the first time it’s been attempted in an Alabama courtroom.
Escape in the first degree is one of the delineated offenses in the felony murder statute, according to legal experts who reviewed the case with WAAY 31.
"In the course of the escape, if either Vicky or Casey White caused the death of any person, to include themselves, that's how it reads," former prosecutor Jay Town said. "By reading the statute, it is possible to charge Casey white with felony murder, and my guess is this would be a matter of first impression."
Town said he couldn't find another case in which an individual committed suicide and the co-conspirator was charged with their murder, "but it doesn’t mean it’s not legally possible."
The WAAY 31 newsroom reached out to Lauderdale County prosecutors to see if they are considering charging Casey White with murder for Vicky White. So far, they have not commented on that question.