Casey White booked into Indiana jail

Lauderdale County Jail escapee Casey White has been booked into an Indiana jail.
Early Tuesday morning, 38-year-old Casey White was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail with no bond.
He's being held on an escape charge from Lauderdale County.
Casey White was apprehended after a chase in Evansville, Indiana Monday. Vicky White, the former jailer accused of helping him escape died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the car crashed, the coroner confirmed.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will be extradited back to Lauderdale County and kept in the jail.
Vicky White's body is scheduled for an autopsy Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in Indiana.
