Casey White back in Lauderdale County after jail escape, national manhunt

Casey White is back where he started more than a week ago.
The accused murderer is back in Lauderdale County after being captured in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon and extradited to Alabama Tuesday night.
Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29 with the help of Vicky White, the jail’s assistant corrections director. The pair evaded capture until Monday.
Casey White was taken into custody. Vicky White died by suicide as officers approached.
Members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Evansville to pick up Casey White at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. They started back to North Alabama about 6 p.m.
They arrived at the Lauderdale County Courthouse about 10 p.m.
Casey White will have a status hearing Tuesday night and then be transferred to the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
