Casey White attorneys want murder, jail escape suspect moved to Cullman County Jail

Attorneys for Casey White want their client moved out of a state prison and into a county jail.
They say this is so White can “be readily accessible to the defense team” as they prepare for his Dec. 12 murder trial in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway.
The motion filed Friday requests White be transferred from the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer to the Cullman County Jail.
White was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail in April when he and jail administrator Vicky White escaped and became the subjects of a nationwide manhunt. They were caught May 9 in Evansville, Indiana. Casey White was taken into custody and Vicky White died by suicide as authorities approached. (Read more here)
According to the motion, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly and Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton do not oppose White’s transfer.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry “is ready and willing to house Mr. White,” according to the motion.
"The trial preparation for Casey White’s capital murder case and felony murder case is extensive," attorney Mark McDaniel said in a statement released to WAAY 31.
"Communication with our client is critical to our preparation. Nick Heatherly and all members of the defense team have worked diligently on this transfer motion and we certainly maintain the transfer of Casey White is in the best interest of justice."