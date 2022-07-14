Casey White arraignment postponed until December

Casey Cole White is now set to be arraigned on his most recent murder charge five months from now, records show.
Arraignment was initially scheduled for August, but a judge reset the date hours after it was announced.
Casey White has been indicted on a felony murder charge for the death of Vicky White. An autopsy showed Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but prosecutors say Casey White can be charged with murder because it occurred as he was attempting to escape law enforcement.
Vicky White was a jail employee who allegedly helped Casey White escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Casey White was serving a 75-year prison sentence for attempted murder and awaiting trial for another murder.
Read more about their disappearance here.
Casey White is set to be arraigned on the indictment charge at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2.