Cases of the flu causes Albertville City Schools to send students home

Albertville City Schools released students from class early Thursday afternoon due to an outbreak of the flu.
Albertville kindergarten and pre-K and Albertville Intermediate School released at 12:30 p.m. Albertville Primary, Albertville Elementary, Albertville Middle and Albertville High schools released at 1 p.m.
Students will have an e-learning day Friday. In-person instruction will resume Monday.
One parent, who has two children in the district, said the district's decision was the right choice.
"I like what Albertville has done with the early release," said Chelsea Adams. "Them taking basically a whole weekend to clean all of the schools really makes me feel better about sending my kids back."
The school system reported a 15% absentee rate among students as of Thursday, with it ticking to 16% by the time students were sent home.
Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English said the COVID-19 pandemic prepared them for another outbreak of sorts, as e-learning days were an option before this outbreak.
He said after evaluating multiple components, he felt he had no choice but to remove students from the classroom to keep them healthy.
"It had a great impact on our student body," said English. "It had a great impact on our faculty and staff, and it was really impacting our ability to have quality teaching and learning inside of the classrooms."
English said another factor in his decision was the struggle to find substitute teachers, as many teachers are also sick.
As families prepare for the return of in-classroom learning Monday, Albertville City Schools reminds them of the following:
- Stay home until you've been fever-free or without signs of a fever and the need for fever-reducing medicine for at least 24 hours. (Signs of a fever include chills, feeling very warm, flushed appearance and/or sweating.)
- Flu can cause mild to severe illness with a sudden onset of symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and/or tiredness.
- Not everyone with the flu will have a fever. Children are more likely to experience vomiting or diarrhea, but those symptoms can also occur in adults.
- If you are sick, you should stay home from work, school, travel, shopping, social events and public gatherings to avoid spreading the virus to others.