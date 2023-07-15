Carrington Brown and Reagan Mulberry take USTA 16U clay court doubles title

Carrington Brown and Reagan Mulberry had never played tennis together before this week. Now the duo share a USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court doubles title.
“I feel like we kind of clicked automatically,” Brown said Saturday night.
After a long week at Athletic Club Alabama, Mulberry said they had a simple mindset heading into the championship match.
“Don’t be nervous,” she said.
The duo lost the first set, 6-1, Saturday, but rallied to take the second and third, 6-3 and 6-4, picking up their first win.
“So excited. Amazing,” Brown and Mulberry said of the emotions.
So what does it take for two girls who barely know each other to come together to win a national title? Teamwork.
“Her net play with my serving,” Mulberry explained. “We would win all of our points there.”
“She rallies great from the baseline, sets me up great,” Brown added. “And we’re both very aggressive at the net so I feel like that worked perfectly.”