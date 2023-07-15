 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Carrington Brown and Reagan Mulberry take USTA 16U clay court doubles title

  • Updated
  • 0
Carrington Brown & Reagan Mulberry

Carrington Brown and Reagan Mulberry had never played tennis together before this week. Now the duo share a USTA Girls' 16 National Clay Court doubles title.

“I feel like we kind of clicked automatically,” Brown said Saturday night.

After a long week at Athletic Club Alabama, Mulberry said they had a simple mindset heading into the championship match.

“Don’t be nervous,” she said.

The duo lost the first set, 6-1, Saturday, but rallied to take the second and third, 6-3 and 6-4, picking up their first win.

“So excited. Amazing,” Brown and Mulberry said of the emotions.

So what does it take for two girls who barely know each other to come together to win a national title? Teamwork.

“Her net play with my serving,” Mulberry explained. “We would win all of our points there.”

“She rallies great from the baseline, sets me up great,” Brown added. “And we’re both very aggressive at the net so I feel like that worked perfectly.”

