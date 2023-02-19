Carnival: 10 wild facts and customs

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison, northeastern Limestone and southwestern Lincoln Counties through 1015 PM CST... At 925 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ardmore, or 14 miles northeast of Athens, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Ardmore, Alabama A And M University, New Market, Harvest, Lincoln and Elkwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH