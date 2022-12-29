Caring for your car after it drives on wintry roads with salt

After winter weather your car may need a major cleanup.
The salt mixture that's put on the road after a snow or ice storm could alter the cosmetic look of your car overtime.
The owner of Kevin's Auto Shop said you should get your car a good wash to avoid it rusting.
The salt mixture on the roads breaks down ice and keeps cars from sliding all over the roads, but the salt is corrosive to your car's metals.
"I'd probably give it a few days, maybe a week to make sure all the salts off the road, if not, than you know go back and get a second car wash," said Kevin Call, owner of Kevin's Auto Shop in Huntsville.
Also be sure to check your tires after driving through snow and ice. Call said make sure your tires aren't punctured because if so, they'll immediately need to be replaced.