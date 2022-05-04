 Skip to main content
Carin Wright, Chris Bedsole named Athlete of the Year

  Updated
  • 0
Carin Wright

Madison County's Carin Wright named Athlete of the Year. 

Madison County’s Carin Wright and Huntsville’s Chris Bedsole were honored as TOC and Huntsville Hospital Sports Center’s Athlete of the Year.

Wright, a basketball star for the Tigers, and Bedsole, a standout swimmer for the Panthers, received their awards at a banquet Tuesday night at the ​​EarlyWorks Children's Museum in Huntsville.

The event recognizes area student-athletes for their academic, athletic and community accomplishments.

Wright, who plans to attend Auburn University where she will study speech therapy, said she was shocked to win, adding that the $1,000 scholarship will help her follow her dreams.

“It feels awesome,” she said. “I’m very humbled and honored to receive this award. I know there’s a lot of great athletes out there and they all deserve it as well. I'm sure it was a hard decision, but I'm very honored.”

The night’s other big winner, Bedsole, has already committed to continue his swimming career at Missouri State. With a 4.52 GPA and 34 on his ACT, he was excited to have his hard work recognized out of the highly talented group of student-athletes.

“It makes me even more proud honestly,” he said. “Everyone up there’s a great athlete, a great student, and I was really nervous going into it and it makes me really happy knowing that I still came out on top.”

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

