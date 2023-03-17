 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Car crashes into Huntsville salon

Vehicle crash into Bramlett's Hair Images

Huntsville Police Department officers responded to Bramlett’s Hair Images, 7920 Charlotte Drive, about 8:20 a.m. March 17.

A hectic Friday morning at one Huntsville beauty salon.

Huntsville Police Department officers responded to Bramlett’s Hair Images, 7920 Charlotte Drive, about 8:20 a.m. and found a vehicle had driven into the building.

No one was hurt, and police say it was an accident.

