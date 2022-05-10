Captured Casey White officially charged with Lauderdale Co. jail escape, back in state custody

Casey White is back where he started more than a week ago.
The accused murderer is back in Lauderdale County after being captured in Evansville, Indiana, on Monday afternoon and extradited to Alabama Tuesday night.
Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29 with the help of Vicky White, the jail’s assistant corrections director. The pair evaded capture until Monday.
Casey White was taken into custody. Vicky White died by suicide as officers approached.
Members of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Evansville to pick up Casey White at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office. They started back to North Alabama about 6 p.m.
They arrived at the Lauderdale County Courthouse about 10 p.m.
Casey White was brought into the courtroom at 10:13 p.m. and began whispering with his attorney. Judge Ben Graves came out at 10:15 p.m.
Casey White formally was charged with escape in the first degree. The judge asked Casey White if he received sufficient time to speak with his attorney, and Casey White replied yes sir.
A hearing about the escape will be set at a later date.
Defense and prosecution lawyers discussed the planned June 13 start of a capital murder trial for Casey White. That case is not connected to the escape.
For now, the June 13 start date stands. But, Graves said that could change.
Earlier Tuesday, Graves said Casey White will not spend any more time inside the jail from which he escaped. During Tuesday night's hearing, there was discussion about keeping him elsewhere during his murder trial.
Until then, he will be held at the Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer.
He was transported there immediately after Tuesday night's hearing concluded.
