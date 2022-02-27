 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Capitol Police to erect fence on Capitol grounds ahead of State of the Union address

  • 0
Capitol Police to erect fence on Capitol grounds ahead of State of the Union address

US Capitol Police will once again erect a fence on Capitol grounds ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, the department announced Sunday.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US Capitol Police will once again erect a fence on Capitol grounds ahead of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday, the department announced Sunday.

The fencing illustrates the heightened security plans as law enforcement in Washington, DC, prepare for possible protests by big rig truckers in the coming days.

In a statement, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the decision to install the fence in the inner perimeter of the Capitol grounds was made in conjunction with the US Secret Service.

The event is a National Special Security Event, placing the Secret Service in charge of planning.

"I have also requested support from outside law enforcement agencies as well as the National Guard to assist with our security precautions," Manger said in the statement.

The news comes as officials around DC have announced robust plans to shore up the area after protesters claimed they planned to drive semi-trucks into the DC area to protest perceived government overreach. CNN learned last week the Capitol Police plans include a list of creative options, such as renting a big rig truck, contracting with big rig mechanics and renting towing vehicles to manage the potential protest. Further, CNN learned that the department plans to spread out dozens of check points.

Capitol Police announced several road closures beginning the evening of March 1.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.