Capital murder trial begins for Morgan County man charged with killing man in front of children

The capital murder trial for the man Morgan County prosecutors say killed a man in front of two young children is scheduled to begin Monday.
Zachary Williams is facing three charges of capital murder after police say he and Ulysses Wilkerson broke into a home on Marion Street in Decatur and killed Michael Irvin.
Investigators say Irvin's two young children were present at the time of the murder.
One of the children wants to testify in the case; however, the defense is worried about the child's credibility.
On Sunday, the judge issued an order saying he'll talk to the child before they take the stand to ensure they understand the gravity of the situation.
The other man charged, Ulysses Wilkerson, does not have a trial date scheduled yet.