Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 3.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 16.0 feet Wednesday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.0 feet on 04/27/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Capital murder trial begins for Morgan County man charged with killing man in front of children

  • Updated
  • 0
Zachary Williams

Zachary Williams, charged with three counts of capital murder. (Photo Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The capital murder trial for the man Morgan County prosecutors say killed a man in front of two young children is scheduled to begin Monday.

Zachary Williams is facing three charges of capital murder after police say he and Ulysses Wilkerson broke into a home on Marion Street in Decatur and killed Michael Irvin.

Investigators say Irvin's two young children were present at the time of the murder.

One of the children wants to testify in the case; however, the defense is worried about the child's credibility.

On Sunday, the judge issued an order saying he'll talk to the child before they take the stand to ensure they understand the gravity of the situation.

The other man charged, Ulysses Wilkerson, does not have a trial date scheduled yet.

Ulysses Wilkerson

Ulysses Wilkerson, one of two men charged in a 2019 Decatur murder. (Photo Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

