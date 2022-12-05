 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Capital murder trial begins for Morgan Co. man charged with killing man in front of children

  • 0
Zachary Williams

Zachary Williams, charged with three counts of capital murder. (Photo Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

The capital murder trial for the man Morgan County prosecutors say killed a man in front of two young children is scheduled to begin.

Zachary Williams is facing three charges of capital murder after police say he and Ulysses Wilkerson broke into a home on Marion Street in Decatur and killed Michael Irvin.

Investigators say Irvin's two young children were present at the time of the murder.

One of the children wants to testify in the case; however, the defense is worried about the child's credibility.

On Sunday, the judge issued an order saying he'll talk to the child before they take the stand to ensure they understand the gravity of the situation.

The other man charged, Ulysses Wilkerson, does not have a trial date scheduled yet.

Ulysses Wilkerson

Ulysses Wilkerson, one of two men charged in a 2019 Decatur murder. (Photo Courtesy: Morgan County Sheriff's Office)

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com