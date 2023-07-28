 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Capital murder suspect returned to Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
Jessie Eden Kelly

Jessie Kelly jailed without bond in Cherokee Co. 

A woman charged along with her mother with pushing a woman off a cliff to her death is now back in Alabama to face capital murder charges.

Jessie Eden Kelly is locked up without bond in the Cherokee County jail.

Kelly is in jail in northeast Alabama after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Kelly had a virtual court appearance Friday where a Dekalb County judge appointed two public defenders in her case. 

Kelly and her mother, Loretta Carr, are charged with abducting and killing Mary Elizabeth Isbell in 2021.

Isbell's remains were found this summer in Little River Canyon, about a year and a half after she was reported missing.

Carr was previously arrested and is being held in the Dekalb County jail.

Carr is set for a hearing August 2. 

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you