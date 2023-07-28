Capital murder suspect returned to Alabama

A woman charged along with her mother with pushing a woman off a cliff to her death is now back in Alabama to face capital murder charges.
Jessie Eden Kelly is locked up without bond in the Cherokee County jail.
Kelly is in jail in northeast Alabama after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier this month.
Kelly had a virtual court appearance Friday where a Dekalb County judge appointed two public defenders in her case.
Kelly and her mother, Loretta Carr, are charged with abducting and killing Mary Elizabeth Isbell in 2021.
Isbell's remains were found this summer in Little River Canyon, about a year and a half after she was reported missing.
Carr was previously arrested and is being held in the Dekalb County jail.
Carr is set for a hearing August 2.