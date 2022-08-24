Candy-looking 'rainbow fentanyl' targeting younger people, concerning for law enforcement

There's growing concern over 'rainbow fentanyl' as large amounts of the colorful pills are being seized.
"It's scary, it's really scary," Madison County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Brent Patterson said.
Rainbow fentanyl has not made its way to Alabama yet, but law enforcement says it's not a matter of if, but when.
Patterson says over the last decade, adolescent deaths have doubled as a result of fentanyl.
The dangerous candy-looking rainbow fentanyl pills are targeting a younger crowd, which law enforcement says is concerning.
"It's intentionally set to go after the younger generation and what better way to attract kids attention than with candy," Patterson said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona recently seized more than 250,000 fentanyl pills, some of which were different colors.
The day after CBP says the same port seized more than 15,000 colored fentanyl pills, that were strapped to a person's leg.
The pills have also been seized in Washington D.C., Oregon and California.
"Parents you need to know what your kids are doing," Patterson said. "If they've got candy, you've got to ask questions. I know that sounds ridiculous but it's a different time now."
While the Madison County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit stays focused on keeping drugs off the streets, local non-profit Partnership for a Drug-Free Community says they try to stay a step ahead too.
"We've been around for 34 years," Partnership for a Drug-Free Community Executive Director Wendy Reeves said. "We've always tried to stay on top of trends. We do stay in touch with monitoring news stories and things like that, and even with our law enforcement community."
In an effort to best address what's happening in the community.
"We have a message for the people who want to spread this drug in our community and hurt our children," Patterson said. "We’re going to come after you. We’re here, we’re going to find you. We’re going to prosecute you and we’re going to put you in jail."
Patterson also wants to remind the public that with prescription pills, if they weren't prescribed to you, don't take them.
If you or someone you know if suffering from a substance use disorder, Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is always ready to help.
You can contact them at (256) 539-7339.