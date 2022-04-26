Candlelit vigil held in Florence in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week

People across the country are honoring and remembering the victims of crime.
Dozens of friends and family members gathered at Wilson Park in Florence Tuesday night for a vigil. They said the names of their loved ones as they lit a candle in their memory.
State and local officials were there to talk about resources available and to remind them about the power of their voice to make a change in state laws.
Crosses are also set up in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in honor of National Crime Victims' Rights Week.