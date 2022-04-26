Candidates take the podium in Alabama's only republican gubernatorial debate

Tuesday night, candidates went head-to-head at the only republican debate for governor throughout the state.
It was a sold out debate at the Roto-Rooter event center. More than one hundred people came out to hear from the candidates in person, and get a feel for the future politicians who could be governor very soon.
"Debates are an American tradition in politics," says candidate Dean Odle.
An American tradition taking place right here in Huntsville.
"You get to see more of the real person who's running for office, not the slick package that's been put together by marketing firms," says candidate Dave Thomas.
Six republican candidates for governor stepped up to the podium in hopes of getting a few more checks on the ballot come the primaries on May 24th.
When asked if she believes debates sway potential voters, candidate Lindy Blanchard said, "I do. Getting in front of the people is very critical, very important. Shows the type of person you are."
"People are really just now starting to pay attention to this governor's race," explains candidate Tim James.
Two of the hottest topics revolved around COVID mandates and the failing education system. But one notable person who wasn't able to answer any of these questions was the governor herself.
"Not debating in 2018 and then not debating in 2022, I think is really disrespectful to Alabamians," says candidate Lew Burdette.
"Frankly, I don't think she wants to handle the tough questions, about how she handled the pandemic, the insulting of the unvaccinated, the dead last in education," says Odle.
While these candidates may differ on how they hope to improve the state's standings, they were all eager to step up on stage and let the public know why they think they should take the seat in the governor's office.
Candidates have held forums where a few of them meet to discuss their platform, but this has been the only full-on debate in the entire state.
In-person voting for the primary is on May 24th. Parties will select candidates for the governor's office and U.S. Senate seat. The general election is set for November 8th.