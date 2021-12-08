You are the owner of this article.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,
including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.

*PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Candidate in DeKalb County sheriff’s race indicted on 2 charges

Terry Wayne Wadsworth

Terry Wayne Wadsworth

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

A man campaigning to become DeKalb County’s next sheriff has been indicted on charges of computer tampering and impersonating a peace officer, records show.

Court records show Terry Wayne Wadsworth, 57, of Collinsville was indicted Nov. 18 by a DeKalb County grand jury. The indictment states Wadsworth “falsely pretended to be a peace officer and did an act in that capacity,” and illegally obtained information from the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center, which collects and stores criminal records for law enforcement.

His arraignment has been set for Feb. 10.

