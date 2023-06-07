Canadian Wildfires bring hazy skies to North Alabama

If you've been outside recently, you have probably noticed the haze that's sitting over North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. That is actually smoke from some wildfires in south eastern Canada that is traveling across and impacting much of the United States.
Hundreds of wildfires are burning in Quebec and it is their plume that is casting the haze over our region and will continue to do so for the next several days, thanks to a perfectly positions jet stream that is carrying the smoke right to our front door.
Wednesday is expected to be the day with the most smoke in our region. That means that Wednesday's sunset and even Thursday's sunrise and set will be especially vibrant. Each individual particle of smoke is acting as its own prism in the sky. As the sun sets or rises, the influx of debris will just add to the scattering of the sun's rays and therefore, produce beautiful images to start and finish each day.
Most of us will be completely unaffected health-wise from the smoke in the air, however if you do have asthma or other respiratory conditions, it is important to note that our air is a little more polluted now than it was just a few days ago.